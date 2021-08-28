Cancel
Why America is obsessed with the 'Jeopardy!' fiasco

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. A substantial slice of the...

NFLCNN

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
CelebritiesCNN

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87

(CNN) — Willard Scott, former longtime weatherman for 'Today,' who was known for his outgoing, jovial personality, and for celebrating the lives of viewers who had reached their milestone 100th birthdays, has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87. The show said Scott died this week, according to...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
NFLleedaily.com

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host, And Here’s Who She Is!

After being through a controversial challenging period, Jeopardy! has officially announced its new guest host, Finally!. The decision was taken right after the sudden wave off of the earlier host- Mike Richard’s unforeseen goodbye, which left the fans and Sony in a state of sudden shock. Who’s chosen to be...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Fans Are Not Happy Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Pick Never Got A Chance To Guest Host

The future of the Jeopardy! host role is still up in the air. Mayim Bialik remains as a co-host for special times, but with mike Richards gone from the position, the role still needs to be filled. Last year, when asked to name someone he’d like to see as female host, Alex Trebek jokingly suggested Betty White, “Because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier.” Even before this, though, he had another suggestion: Laura Coates.
TV & Videossumnernewscow.com

Sunday blog II: Why Jeopardy! needs Levar Burton from a longtime fan?

Commentary by Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — There’s been a power vacuum since November 2020. No, I’m not talking about a vacuum in Washington, DC, I’m talking about Los Angeles on the set of one of the most important shows in American history: Jeopardy! Well, at least it’s important to me and thousands of others around the world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Mike Richards fiasco was an indictment of the Jeopardy! hiring process and a betrayal of the show's fact-based reputation

The bombshell report by The Ringer's Claire McNear that led to Richards' exit as host was an indictment of the "process that had elevated Richards above so many other potential new hosts," says Megan Garber. "That system took the thing that makes Jeopardy!, for so many people, so important and beloved—its abiding conviction that facts are sacred—and betrayed it. The procedure had the sheen of studiousness to it. Sony, in its public messaging on the matter, made great fanfare of the idea that it would be using research and analytics in its effort to find (Alex) Trebek’s successor. Part of that process was the one that has played out over the past several months. For stretches that have typically lasted two weeks, people from varied areas of the media, sports and journalism and sitcoms, have served as guest hosts—among them LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, and Mayim Bialik. (Bialik was ultimately named as a host for Jeopardy’s prime-time tournaments, special episodes that will include a college tournament set to air next year, along with other spin-offs.) The generous view of that approach was that it made for an exceptionally public audition—an illusion of transparency for a show premised on the notion that facts belong to everyone. And the guest-hosted episodes were often delightful: Many of the hosts seemed not just happy, but giddy, to be there. They talked about what the show had meant to them, as viewers and fans. But the transparency, it seems, went only so far. The less obvious element of the guest-host process, as The Ringer’s Claire McNear reported this week, was that Richards, as Jeopardy!’s executive producer, was in a position to influence it—even as he had officially recused himself from it once he, too, was under consideration to replace Trebek. Again and again, in McNear’s reporting, the system that was presented as an embodiment of Jeopardy!’s values—facts, fairness, a meritocracy in miniature—is revealed to be the opposite...And so Jeopardy!, which will interrupt its own proceedings to correct a fact, failed to do basic research about the most elemental question before it. When it came to Richards, reporters did the work Sony itself should have done. The remaining second-string host, Bialik, has supported COVID-19 vaccines but also has a well-known history of vaccine skepticism. On the show, she will arbitrate scientific facts while having publicly doubted the workings of science. For another series, those disconnects might read as errors in casting. For Jeopardy!, they read as betrayals of confidence."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mike Richards Will Still Run ‘Jeopardy!’ Despite Hosting Fiasco

Despite drawing the ire of Hollywood celebrities and casual fans alike, Mike Richards will stay on as executive producer of Jeopardy!, according to the The New York Times. Sony made its support for him clear during a Monday staff call in which executives reportedly said they stand by him as a producer and praised his decision to step down. “Mike is committed to continuing as the executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune,” Ed Tagliaferri, a spokesman for Richards, told the outlet, saying Richards will also be attending sensitivity training. The move follows speculation that Richards was negotiating an exit from the studio, with Sony instead appointing business and legal executive Suzanne Prete to oversee both Jeopardy! and Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Why the Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Matters

The focus on the sudden stepping down of newly selected Jeopardy! host Mike Richards over insensitive and out-of-touch sexist comments misses the deeper reason the show’s search for a new host has become such a dramatic public debacle. The way the show’s producers handled the transition from the Golden Age of Trebek is just as insensitive and out-of-touch as Richards’ smarmy comments. Even though producers recently announced the delightful Mayim Bialik — an acclaimed actor and Ph.D. in neuroscience — as the temporary host, their tone-deaf misstep suggests the problem may not be just a bad branch, but a rotten root. Since...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m Struggling To Keep Watching.’ Former Jeopardy! Champ Arthur Chu Discusses Why The Show Is Failing

It’s no secret that there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Jeopardy! as of late. The show has struggled to find a new host after the death of Alex Trebek and it seems that each choice has been mired in controversy. As Mike Richard steps away from the show entirely and several celebrities from Ru Paul to YouTuber Mat Pat are vying for the position, a former Jeopardy! star talked about why focusing on the host at all is the wrong way to go.

