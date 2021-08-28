CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What to know about the California recall

By Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 12 days ago
(CNN) — California's recall process ranks right up there with the Electoral College when it comes to quirks in US democracy that give -- or take away -- Americans' leaders. But while the the Electoral College is a buffer between the people and their leader -- it routinely allows the person with fewer overall votes to gain control of the White House -- the recall process is a cattle prod to the system, allowing a fraction of voters, through signature petitions, to force a special election in an off year, when voters might be less likely to show up.

www.cnn.com

