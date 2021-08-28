Naomi Osaka says there's things she 'did wrong' during her 2021 French Open withdrawal
(CNN) — Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka says "there's a lot of things" she "did wrong" during her 2021 French Open withdrawal. Osaka was in the spotlight in May, when she withdrew from the tournament after refusing to speak to the media during the event, citing mental health reasons for her decision. She was fined $15,000 for not engaging in media duties at Roland Garros, hoping that any fine money she incurred would go toward a mental health charity.www.cnn.com
