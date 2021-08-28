Cancel
Naomi Osaka says there's things she 'did wrong' during her 2021 French Open withdrawal

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka says "there's a lot of things" she "did wrong" during her 2021 French Open withdrawal. Osaka was in the spotlight in May, when she withdrew from the tournament after refusing to speak to the media during the event, citing mental health reasons for her decision. She was fined $15,000 for not engaging in media duties at Roland Garros, hoping that any fine money she incurred would go toward a mental health charity.

