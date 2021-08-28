Cancel
Parkland’s Yeboah catches Hail Mary in 2-TD performance for New York Jets

By Kyle Craig
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
For rookies, the NFL preseason is about making an impact. Parkland High School graduate Kenny Yeboah did that on Friday night. Yeboah caught a 49-yard Hail Mary to cap a two-touchdown performance as the New York Jets rallied to tie the Philadelphia Eagles 31-31 at MetLife Stadium. “It was just...

