Something for everyone Homemade food, entertainment, craft vendors to greet festivalgoers

 7 days ago

Aug. 28—With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, festivals and an agricultural showcase will offer plenty for people to see and do in the region. The Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Sept. 3-5. It will feature traditional foods, craft vendors and free entertainment. St. Mary's. At St....

