Local arts: Upcoming auditions, rehearsals and more in Federal Way

Jet Cities is a women’s chorus based in Federal Way that sings four-part, a cappella harmony. They are directed by Rachel Pack, a talented musician and music educator at the high school and elementary levels. Jet Cities Chorus is committed to having a diverse group of singers and supporting community activities. They are passionate about singing and empowering women, even during a pandemic, where they mix outdoor rehearsals with simultaneous virtual meetings on Zoom. Guests are welcome at all rehearsals, so if this sounds like fun, visit jetcities.org for more information, or contact jetcitieschorus@gmail.com.