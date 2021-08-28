Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Showcase for Commerce marks 30 years hosting intersection of local business and U.S. government officials

 7 days ago

Aug. 28—The Showcase for Commerce is set for its 30th anniversary. Johnstown's renowned business and industry trade show and defense contracting exhibition is returning Tuesday with more than 100 multi-national, national and regional exhibitors. Organizers expect to see about 1,000 attendees including U.S. government officials converge on downtown Johnstown. Napoleon...

