The story of Diana, Princess of Wales is unavoidable right now. Sure, Diana has remained a perennial fascination of the British public ever since her death in 1997, but in 2021 we can’t seem to get enough of her on screen. First there’s her part in The Crown, played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki. Then there’s Diana The Musical, a camp-looking Broadway musical which opened in 2019 and will appear on Broadway (and Netflix) next month. And last but least there’s Spencer, a film by Chilean auteur Pablo Larraín — whose Jackie centred Natalie Portman in a career-best turn as the titular Kennedy widow — starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role.