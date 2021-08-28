Cancel
MLB

Salvy slams again, Royals win in extras Friday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run. Perez became the 25th player in major league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-all.

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

