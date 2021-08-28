Chiefs win again in preseason

Cancel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on his only two chances with the ball as Kansas City beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-25. Mahomes was 8 of 9 for 117 yards and two scores in the AFC champions' finale tune-up for the regular season. Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins was just 5 of 7 for 57 yards in three series. Defensive ends Chris Jones and Frank Clark and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams did not play for Kansas City due to illness or injury.

