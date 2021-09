New Orleans – Due to the devastating after effects of Hurricane Ida on the state of Louisiana and the New Orleans area, Dillard's volleyball team (2-2) has seen its 2021 schedule altered for the first time this season. The program is postponing all four of its scheduled matches for the rest of the week including the season-opening home match against William Carey that was originally scheduled for this evening. The rest of the remaining schedule is still to be determined.