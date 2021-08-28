Cancel
Louisiana State

8 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida getting stronger, moving toward Louisiana

By Mike Modrick
Mysuncoast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of Hurricane Ida was located 440 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is moving NW at 16 mph. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Louisiana State
Ida, LA
Morgan City, LA
New Orleans, LA
