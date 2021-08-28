The Cardinal Countdown: 9 Days Until Kickoff

Thoughts: Nothing like writing a recap on a freshman speedy slot receiver. It’s like we’re living 2014-18 all over again. I kid of course, Huggins-Bruce is only one of two receivers brought in with this class compared to the 3-4 we typically picked up each recruiting cycle under the 2.0 regime. The good news is that instead of taking risks on multiple guys the staff got a great prospect who will look to fill a void that likely can’t be replaced with only one man, it may take tutu of them (I’m sorry).