Jets' Zach Wilson: Doesn't see field Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Wilson didn't play in Friday's preseason tie against the Eagles. The decision to hold out the 2021 second overall pick comes as no surprise after bad weather delayed the start of the game by about half an hour and left poor field conditions behind. Wilson seemingly had little left to prove in exhibition play after a couple dazzling performances already -- per Next Gen Stats, he was a perfect 5-for-5 for 94 yards and a touchdown on throws of 10-plus air yards in preseason action. The 22-year-old will be under center Week 1 when the Jets begin the regular season against Carolina.

www.cbssports.com

