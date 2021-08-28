Cancel
NFL

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: States case in preseason finale

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Arcega-Whiteside caught both his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. The 2019 second-round pick came into the Eagles' final preseason game in danger of being a roster casualty, but Arcega-Whiteside flashed his skills by hauling in a deep sideline pass from Joe Flacco and then muscling his way through two defenders for a 42-yard TD right before halftime. Quez Watkins seems to have established himself as the No. 3 wideout behind DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, but the bottom of the depth chart remains unsettled, so Arcega-Whiteside's performance may have been enough to keep him in Philadelphia.

