Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Little impact Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Fulgham caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. Every Eagles wide receiver except for rookie DeVonta Smith saw action in the preseason finale, but Fulgham didn't make an appearance until late in the second quarter, well after the team's starters had left the field. That usage doesn't bode well for the 25-year-old, and despite his big five-game run in the first half of 2020, Fulgham's hold on a roster spot seems tenuous.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Bode#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLESPN

What Gardner Minshew trade means for Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts impact?

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles changed the look of their quarterback room by acquiring Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick Saturday -- and we're not just talking about the mustache. Does the move made by the Eagles reflect any sort of statement on second-year quarterback...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Bring Travis Fulgham, 14 Other Players Back to PS

Turns out the hand-wringing was just that. Only 27 players league-wide were claimed off waivers Wednesday, a day after the initial cut to 53, and the Eagles were not awarded any of them. That's the bad news, at least to some fans who were expecting upgrades. The good news is...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Georgia vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 5 Bulldogs smother No. 3 Tigers, D.J. Uiagalelei for massive win

No result in college football during Week 1 left a bigger impression than No. 5 Georgia taking down No. 3 Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were a short underdog, so the win won't get categorized as a major upset as much as the kind of victory that sends a message to the the SEC and rest of the country as to where this team, with its "unfinished business," stands among the top five.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES TRAVIS FULGHAM, A ’20 CATCHING STAR, MAY NOT MAKE ROSTER!

After playing with the first-team offense for much of camp, Eagles WR Travis Fulgham has fallen down the depth chart. He opened the Pats game last Thursday on the first-team kickoff return unit but didn’t play a snap on offense until the second half, by which time DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins had taken off their pads for the night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy