Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Boston Scott: Finds end zone Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Scott gained four yards on his lone carry and caught both his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. He played only one series for the Eagles, but Scott made it count as he capped the drive by taking a short pass from Joe Flacco all the way to the house for a 49-yard TD. The 26-year-old remains set in the No. 2 role on the depth chart behind Miles Sanders heading into Week 1 against Atlanta, but rookie Kenneth Gainwell has also looked good throughout the preseason and could put pressure on Scott for snaps and touches.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Boston Scott puts MetLife Stadium on notice again

Had Boston Scott never played another game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2019 regular-season finale, a game played versus the hated New York Giants, he would have already carved his name into the hearts of Birds fans for all time as he helped punch Philly’s ticket to the postseason.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts signing former Texans WR after TY Hilton news is a smart move

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiving corps will never draw as much attention as the star-studded units teams like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys have, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper group in the league. However, the Colts’ depth at the position took a hit over the weekend when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy