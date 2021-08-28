Cancel
Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Only one grab Friday

 7 days ago

Reagor caught his only target for 18 yards in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. Bad weather delayed the start of the game by about half an hour and left a wet field behind, so the Eagles elected to either sit their starters and key personnel entirely or give them only minimal snaps. Reagor was in the latter category, making his lone grab on Philly's opening possession before calling it a night. After a disappointing and injury-marred rookie campaign, the 2020 first-round pick is looking to become a significant part of the Eagles' passing game beginning Week 1 against Atlanta.

