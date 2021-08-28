Cancel
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Productive in preseason finale

 7 days ago

Gainwell carried the ball five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. Boston Scott played the first series of the night for the Eagles but then gave way to Gainwell, who capped the team's second drive with a TD plunge from the five-yard line. The 2021 fifth-round pick has looked good throughout camp and the preseason, but he seems stuck in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Miles Sanders and Scott heading into Week 1 against Atlanta.

