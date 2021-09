The UPS terminal in Brewer is the latest area business to close its doors, after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. It's been happening to many businesses in the area, including restaurants, shops, and even the Bangor Humane Society. In some cases, there were employees that tested positive for the virus but, in most cases, one of the employees had contact with someone else who got sick. All area businesses are operating under an abundance of caution to keep their employees and customers safe as the Delta variant of the virus spreads across the state.