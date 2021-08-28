These Are the Best Beers From Every State

When you are winding down at home after a long day at work, nothing beats a swig of cold beer to celebrate the end of the day. According to Time, of the more than 60% of American adults who drink alcohol, beer is clearly a fan favorite. With more than 2,800 craft breweries across the country, beer lovers can find almost any flavor known to man, from banana bread beer to Sriracha-flavored brews (via Craft Beer Tour). With less alcohol and sugar content than other liquors, beer can be sipped in moderation, and won't lead to the same headaches and hangovers the next morning (if you're careful). And when it comes to a refreshing drink on a hot summer day, nothing beats an ice-cold brew.