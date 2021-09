Broken and untethered from the Green, the Swamp Thing is on the run and being hunted by the Suicide Squad, deep in the forests of Kaziranga. Having learned about the true nature of the Green, Levi Kamei knows that if he is to make it out alive and regain his powers, he must choose to embrace the memory of the events that made him the new avatar of the Green-no matter how painful. But time is running out, and Levi must make his choice, as an old nightmare now stalks his steps.