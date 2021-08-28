Cancel
NFL

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

By Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara
detroitlions.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat drive: Quarterback Tim Boyle didn't lead a touchdown drive in any of his first two preseason appearances, but he took care of that early on Friday against the Colts, leading a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock on Detroit's second offensive possession. The drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Boyle was 6-for-7 passing on the drive for 41 yards with the score. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on third down. – Tim Twentyman.

Tim Boyle
Penei Sewell
#Lions#American Football
Indianapolis Colts
