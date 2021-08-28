County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 20,573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 250,667 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 754,652.

As of Friday's update, 33,344 (+674 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 11,769 (+122) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 23 - Aug. 27) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 32062 ( +656 )

Henrico 29025 ( +552 )

Richmond City 19509 ( +398 )

Hanover 9509 ( +164 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 41722 ( +1,016 )

Chesapeake 24117 ( +514 )

Newport News 16783 ( +484 )

Norfolk 20389 ( +434 )

Hampton 12305 ( +304 )

Portsmouth 10320 ( +200 )

Suffolk 9065 ( +168 )

James City 5431 ( +132 )

York 4395 ( +121 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 82324 ( +762 )

Prince William 48744 ( +479 )

Loudoun 30125 ( +292 )

Stafford 12987 ( +262 )

Spotsylvania 11528 ( +215 )

Arlington 16493 ( +166 )

Alexandria 12751 ( +131 )

Additional Localities:

Augusta 7032 ( +290 )

Frederick 9041 ( +161 )

Fauquier 5482 ( +149 )

Roanoke City 9635 ( +147 )

Pittsylvania 6343 ( +140 )

Montgomery 9973 ( +138 )

Roanoke County 9448 ( +137 )

Bedford 7453 ( +126 )

Washington 5664 ( +123 )

Henry 5140 ( +115 )

Lynchburg 8216 ( +111 )

Wise 3790 ( +106 )

Franklin County 4650 ( +104 )

Gloucester 2816 ( +104 )

Albemarle 6398 ( +103 )

Rockingham 7438 ( +102 )

Warren 3550 ( +100 )

Data from week of last week

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 23 - Aug. 27)

Accomack 3286 ( +74 )

Albemarle 6398 ( +103 )

Alexandria 12751 ( +131 )

Alleghany 1506 ( +41 )

Amelia 1067 ( +23 )

Amherst 3360 ( +89 )

Appomattox 1829 ( +38 )

Arlington 16493 ( +166 )

Augusta 7032 ( +290 )

Bath 291 ( +7 )

Bedford 7453 ( +126 )

Bland 775 ( +19 )

Botetourt 2927 ( +43 )

Bristol 1811 ( +35 )

Brunswick 1496 ( +42 )

Buchanan 1813 ( +82 )

Buckingham 2289 ( +48 )

Buena Vista City 977 ( +13 )

Campbell 5535 ( +74 )

Caroline 3113 ( +45 )

Carroll 3016 ( +54 )

Charles City 574 ( +21 )

Charlotte 977 ( +26 )

Charlottesville 4342 ( +66 )

Chesapeake 24117 ( +514 )

Chesterfield 32062 ( +656 )

Clarke 1075 ( +17 )

Colonial Heights 2016 ( +40 )

Covington 643 ( +6 )

Craig 393 ( +10 )

Culpeper 5139 ( +68 )

Cumberland 576 ( +12 )

Danville 4993 ( +86 )

Dickenson 1102 ( +25 )

Dinwiddie 2473 ( +58 )

Emporia 753 ( +13 )

Essex 873 ( +19 )

Fairfax 82324 ( +762 )

Fairfax City 593 ( +5 )

Falls Church 459 ( +9 )

Fauquier 5482 ( +149 )

Floyd 1026 ( +28 )

Fluvanna 2088 ( +33 )

Franklin City 1262 ( +30 )

Franklin County 4650 ( +104 )

Frederick 9041 ( +161 )

Fredericksburg 2408 ( +60 )

Galax 1245 ( +13 )

Giles 1475 ( +35 )

Gloucester 2816 ( +104 )

Goochland 1647 ( +20 )

Grayson 1643 ( +29 )

Greene 1522 ( +31 )

Greensville 1669 ( +19 )

Halifax 3145 ( +49 )

Hampton 12305 ( +304 )

Hanover 9509 ( +164 )

Harrisonburg 6802 ( +63 )

Henrico 29025 ( +552 )

Henry 5140 ( +115 )

Highland 125 ( +2 )

Hopewell 3095 ( +69 )

Isle of Wight 3581 ( +57 )

James City 5431 ( +132 )

King and Queen 466 ( +13 )

King George 1925 ( +56 )

King William 1447 ( +33 )

Lancaster 850 ( +16 )

Lee 2673 ( +59 )

Lexington 1293 ( +32 )

Loudoun 30125 ( +292 )

Louisa 2283 ( +66 )

Lunenburg 865 ( +15 )

Lynchburg 8216 ( +111 )

Madison 688 ( +17 )

Manassas City 4502 ( +27 )

Manassas Park 1247 (+3 )

Martinsville 1743 ( +21 )

Mathews 692 ( +25 )

Mecklenburg 2697 ( +77 )

Middlesex 650 ( +14 )

Montgomery 9973 ( +138 )

Nelson 1006 ( +27 )

New Kent 1774 ( +43 )

Newport News 16783 ( +484 )

Norfolk 20389 ( +434 )

Northampton 890 ( +25 )

Northumberland 897 ( +36 )

Norton 371 ( +11 )

Nottoway 2134 ( +37 )

Orange 2582 ( +87 )

Page 2357 ( +32 )

Patrick 1606 ( +56 )

Petersburg 4391 ( +85 )

Pittsylvania 6343 ( +140 )

Poquoson 1007 ( +28 )

Portsmouth 10320 ( +200 )

Powhatan 2184 ( +47 )

Prince Edward 2370 ( +60 )

Prince George 4076 ( +73 )

Prince William 48744 ( +479 )

Pulaski 3118 ( +73 )

Radford 2441 ( +41 )

Rappahannock 427 ( +21 )

Richmond City 19509 ( +398 )

Richmond County 1388 ( +24 )

Roanoke City 9635 ( +147 )

Roanoke County 9448 ( +137 )

Rockbridge 1679 ( +24 )

Rockingham 7438 ( +102 )

Russell 2559 ( +52 )

Salem 2509 ( +46 )

Scott 2179 ( +65 )

Shenandoah 4757 ( +93 )

Smyth 3320 ( +69 )

Southampton 2079 ( +22 )

Spotsylvania 11528 ( +215 )

Stafford 12987 ( +262 )

Staunton 2735 (+44 )

Suffolk 9065 ( +168 )

Surry 487 ( +15 )

Sussex 1306 ( +22 )

Tazewell 4184 ( +97 )

Virginia Beach 41722 ( +1,016 )

Warren 3550 ( +100 )

Washington 5664 ( +123 )

Waynesboro 2628 ( +42 )

Westmoreland 1416 ( +28 )

Williamsburg 882 ( +15 )

Winchester 3156 ( +41 )

Wise 3790 ( +106 )

Wythe 3278 ( +85 )

York 4395 ( +121 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 31.3 percent of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 16.8 percent of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 388,731 cases versus the 360,293 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 5,628 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.



Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

