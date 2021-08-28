Delta Is Coming For Jails And Prisons, And The System Isn’t Ready To Protect The Incarcerated

The coronavirus pandemic has already left a trail of destruction inside America’s jails and prisons. Since the onset, at least 414,500 people incarcerated in U.S. prisons have contracted COVID-19 and at least 2,556 have died from it. We don’t know these numbers for jails, which mostly imprison people who have not been convicted of a crime and where deaths are notoriously difficult to track. These official estimates are also almost surely undercounts. But we do know that the rate of infection inside prisons during the first year of the pandemic was more than three times higher than for the rest of the country, as The New York Times reported in April.