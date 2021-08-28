CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 20,500+ new cases reported last week

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yR18_0bffJ7bT00

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 754,652 (+20,573 from last Friday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 33,344 (+674 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,769 (+122 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 11,431,926 (+250,667 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.1% (Up from 9.7% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 5,451,575 (+73,323 from last Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 63.9%
People Fully Vaccinated : 4,823,018 (+64,552 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 56.5% (Up from 55.8% on last Friday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

WTVR
These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized : +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized : 3+577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized : +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized : +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized : +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized : +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized : +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: + 158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized : +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvr Com#Vdh#Richmond Raceway#Virginians#Covid#Casesc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy