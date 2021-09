When you think of the animal you fear encountering most, for many people, bears, mountain lions, and other sizeable, sharp-toothed predators come to mind. However, when it comes to your actual risk of meeting a tragic end, the animals most likely to cause you significant harm aren't the ones you might imagine. According to a 2018 study published in Wilderness & Environmental Medicine, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (WONDER) database, the animals most likely to kill you in the U.S. are a surprising bunch. Read on to discover which animal is most likely to kill you in the U.S., according to CDC data.