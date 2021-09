I assume that many of you reading this have spent untold hours playing Mini Metro — or, in the very least, have a passing interest in the relaxing-yet-simultaneously-stressful minimalist title. I know I certainly got lost in it. And while it was a super fun game, I always felt like there was a little… something missing to it. Not much, mind you, because Mini Metro mimicked metro maps perfectly, so like what would you even add, but there was still something that could have elevated the entire experience. But what?