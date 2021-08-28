How COVID delta variant could pose new challenges for CT schools

When hundreds of thousands of children went back to school last August and September, the COVID pandemic that sent them home the previous spring had reached a low point. Daily infections were minimal, hospitalizations had ample capacity and new deaths from the virus had slowed. They had to mask up, and in some cases, alternate days in school and at home, but they were offered an opportunity to see their teachers and classmates in person — crucial, many said, to helping them properly learn and engage.