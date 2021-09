It's so hard to imagine what people are truly going through down south after Hurricane Ida ripped through there over the weekend. To help with the rescue efforts, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sending 44 members of Michigan Task Force 1 down to Louisiana. According to the Detroit Free Press, they're an emergency response team that specializes in urban search and rescue and its members have several skill sets: some use dogs to search structures for survivors, others focus on how to navigate large structures affected by the storm.