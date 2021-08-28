Cancel
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 28

A shooting in Rapid City has left a 16 year old girl dead. Officers were called to North Maple Avenue, near North Middle School, Friday morning for reports of gunfire. Investigators identified the victim as 16 year old McKenzie Garreaux. Police arrested 19 year old Nathanial Gray Eagle. Investigators say they recovered what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting near the scene. According to the state website, Garreaux was listed as a missing person last week.

www.keloland.com

