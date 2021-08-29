Cancel
North Tonawanda, NY

Motorcyclist dies after being hit in North Tonawanda

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 6 days ago

The North Tonawanda Police Department is asking for information after a man died Friday night.

Officers responded to River Road near Gratwick Park after receiving a report of a motorcyclist down in the street, just after 11:30 p.m.

While emergency crews were on the way to the scene, the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene the 23-year-old man had died from his injuries.

The driver that hit the 23-year-old remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police are now trying to find out what caused the motorcyclist to be down in the street before he was hit by the car.

Police have not released the name of the man at this time, while they notify the family.

Anyone that may have seen what happened is asked to call the police at 716-692-4321.

The investigation is still ongoing.

