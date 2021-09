CM Punk is headlining AEW All Out 2021 in a match against Darby Allin. If we told you that six months ago, you’d have probably laughed at us! But here we are. The Best in the World is BACK and he’s at the top of an absolutely loaded card for AEW’s annual All Out pay-per-view. When wrestling’s good, it’s really good. And right now, AEW is killing it. And it must just get even better since a certain man that likes to throw his fingers in the air and shout “YES!” at the top of his lungs is rumored to appear this weekend…