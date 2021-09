One of the most popular entries into the long-running mech franchise of Mobile Suit Gundam is easily Gundam Wing, which premiered for many viewers in North America on Cartoon Network's Toonami is widely regarded as one of the best sagas in the series. Now, Funimation has announced that the series is set to stream on their service this fall, allowing anime fans to revisit one of the biggest entrants in Toonami's history, which helped to lead the way in boosting Adult Swim by giving viewers an uncensored version of the series during the channel's late-night programming.