Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Private funding was key in some 2020 elections. Republicans have outlawed it in nearly a dozen states.

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatty Hansen, who has helped run elections in Coconino County, Arizona, for 17 years, went on a spending spree last year. She ran radio and newspapers ads in English and Navajo, promoting voting options. She hired 19 additional temporary staffers to help residents of the Navajo Nation register to vote and cast their ballots — up from the three she normally employs in a typical election year. And she established pop-up spots at trading posts and gas stations where residents could drop off their ballots.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
County
Coconino County, AZ
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Coconino County, AZ
Government
City
Congress, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
Tre Hargett
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Elections#Local Election#Cnn#Playbooks#Facebook#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy