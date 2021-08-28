Yanks extend streak...Astros pad lead...Grandal leads Sox
The New York Yankees picked up their 13th consecutive win and stayed four games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot as the Yankees blasted the Oakland Athletics, 8-2. The Rays earned their sixth consecutive victory as Shane McClanahan won his fifth straight start and Mike Zunino (zoo-NEE'-noh) hit a three-run homer in a 6-3 downing of Baltimore.
