NASCAR: The other confirmation from the Kurt Busch news

By Asher Fair
Cover picture for the articleAlong with the confirmation of Kurt Busch for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 23XI Racing announcement revealed something else for next year. 23XI Racing confirmed Friday what many had long expected: Kurt Busch is set to drive a second Toyota for the team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season alongside Bubba Wallace.

23XI Racing have expanded to a two-car operation for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. But will this move hurt current driver Bubba Wallace?. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has come and gone, and many rumors about the driver lineup for the 2022 season have already come to fruition.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch has a multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by basketball great Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin released more details Saturday about the new partnership and said he is in the final stages of securing a charter for Busch’s No. 45 Toyota in 2022. Charters guarantee teams 36 spots in each week’s 40-car field. Without one, Busch would have to qualify for every race.
Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch has been signed by the Michael Jordan-backed 23XI Racing. But which teams has Busch driven for in his career to date?. Busch has signed with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned 23XI Racing to partner Bubba Wallace in the #23. A veteran...
“I am committed to winning. That’s my competitive nature. That’s always been who I am.”. If one goes to the 23XI Racing website they’ll see the quote you just read proclaimed by the one and only sporting legend Michael Jordan. Leader and overlord of the first-year startup 23XI Racing effort along with driver and co-owner Denny Hamlin and wheelman Bubba Wallace, the power trio will now welcome second driver and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch into the fold for the 2022 season. Yes, in the form of a press release that went out to the entire racing world on Friday afternoon, the 43-year-old racer with 22 seasons, 33 race wins, 745 race starts and 207,509 laps to his name in the NASCAR statistics site will now move from the soon-to-be extinct Chip Ganassi Cup program over to the 23XI organization to join fourth year Cup driver Wallace in the Toyota-backed race team for 2022.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will celebrate his recent South Point 400 victory with some hometown fans on Tuesday. The South Point Hotel says Busch will celebrate his 2020 race win at The Showroom. Fans can enjoy a Q&A session, along with trivia, games, prizes, food and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long expected expansion move for the first-year organization. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around...
Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing beginning with the 2022 season. The announcement did not indicate the length of the deal. Bubba Wallace will continue to pilot the No. 23 machine. The No. 45 was the number worn by 23XI Racing...
Kurt Busch will move to 23XI Racing to drive the team’s second car in 2022. Monster Energy will remain as Busch’s primary sponsor. The car will be the No. 45. “I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be a part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”
The 2021 NASCAR regular season came to an exciting end last night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race completing the Cup Series year. NASCAR saved some of its fireworks for the final race with a crash-filled race that most drivers were happy to finish. Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was one of many racers to be involved in incidents at the Daytona International Speedway. The victor driver Ryan Blaney, his second consecutive racing victory. Bubba Wallace has reason to be optimistic for the future with a second-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
