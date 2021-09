As new parents, one of the biggest changes you’ll encounter is getting around with your baby— whether you’re running errands, going shopping, or going for a stroll. Thus, a pram or stroller both count as one of the most essential mobility items to purchase when preparing for a new baby. Safety is one of the relevant criteria to decide on when looking to get a pram or a stroller. There are also several essential amenities for comfort and utility to consider. However, how much or little do you know about the differences between a pram and stroller?