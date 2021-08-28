Grubhub testing delivery robots on Ohio State's campus

No. 4 Ohio State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten), 8 p.m. EDT (Fox). Line: Ohio State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State’s quest for a national championship starts with a challenge on the road against a quality conference foe, with 11th-ranked Oregon on deck for a visit on Sept. 11. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who’s 23-2 in two-plus years in charge, has not lost a Big Ten game. He’ll be breaking in a new QB in freshman C.J. Stroud after the departure to the NFL by Justin Fields. Minnesota’s climb under coach P.J. Fleck took a detour during the COVID-altered 2020 season, but the Gophers have plenty of pieces in place to spring an upset. They’re one of the most experienced teams in the country.