Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Grubhub testing delivery robots on Ohio State's campus

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey McKee made a peculiar sighting on his way to work at Ohio State a few weeks ago. Rolling around campus was what appeared to be a food cooler with wheels and a camera perched on its roof. "One of these things was running right along side of me," said...

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Food Delivery#Ohio State#Osu#Gruhhub#European#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Column: Ohio State dropped the ball by not requiring vaccination proof or negative test at Ohio Stadium this fall

On the heels of Ohio State announcing that students, faculty, and staff would have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, the university dropped the ball by refusing to make either vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test a requirement for those attending football games at Ohio Stadium this fall. Instead, Ohio State will have 100,000 fans pack Ohio Stadium this fall for seven games, and the only thing that fans will have to do is adhere to an indoor mask policy.
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio State Tracking COVID-19 In Campus Buildings Through Dust Samples

A study at Ohio State University is tracking COVID-19 in 50 campus buildings through the collection of dust samples. The study was launched this week at the start of the fall semester and is based on previous research that showed genetic material from the coronavirus can exist up to a month in dust.
Ohio StateLantern

Ohio State student robbed in off-campus neighborhood

An Ohio State student was robbed on Indianola and Woodruff avenues early Wednesday morning. The student was walking with friends around 2 a.m. when two suspects appeared, pointed a gun at the student and demanded his valuables, according to a neighborhood safety notice. The student handed the suspects his phone...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Attempted robbery reported near Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety alert after a student reported a robbery attempt in the off-campus area early Monday morning. Police say an Ohio State student was approached by two suspects while walking on N. High Street at Northwood Avenue. One suspect...
Minnesota StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #4 Ohio State at Minnesota

Ohio State is looking to make a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff as it opens on the road against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign. The Buckeyes are breaking in a brand new quarterback and Minnesota is looking rebuild...
Centre County, PAState College

Penn State Reports Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate Among Students Tested During Campus Move-In

Penn State reported a positivity rate of less than 1% among students who were tested for COVID-19 during move-in to campus residence halls last week at University Park. Of the approximately 14,000 students who moved into dorms between Aug. 16 and Sunday, 2,639 were required to be tested because they did not submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to the university. Among those tested, 18 had confirmed positive results for a positivity rate of about 0.7%
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio State student robbed Friday morning on High Street near campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State student reported being threatened with a gun and robbed near the university's campus Friday morning, adding to a growing number of crimes against students in the area. The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. on High Street between West 10th Avenue and West 11th...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio State, Columbus police to discuss campus safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Days after implementing new security measures near campus, leaders from the Ohio State University and Columbus Division of Police are scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon. Ohio State President Kristina Johnson announced the increased security measures last Friday following a recent surge of crime in the off-campus...
Ohio StateWTOP

No. 4 Ohio State starts with tough Big Ten test at Minnesota

No. 4 Ohio State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten), 8 p.m. EDT (Fox). Line: Ohio State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State’s quest for a national championship starts with a challenge on the road against a quality conference foe, with 11th-ranked Oregon on deck for a visit on Sept. 11. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who’s 23-2 in two-plus years in charge, has not lost a Big Ten game. He’ll be breaking in a new QB in freshman C.J. Stroud after the departure to the NFL by Justin Fields. Minnesota’s climb under coach P.J. Fleck took a detour during the COVID-altered 2020 season, but the Gophers have plenty of pieces in place to spring an upset. They’re one of the most experienced teams in the country.
Ohio StateDaily Advocate

Stroud named Ohio State’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud officially won the race to become Ohio State’s starting quarterback on Saturday when coach Ryan Day declared him the winner of the competition for that job. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, earned the starting job in the Buckeyes’ opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2 over Jack Miller,...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

A Closer Look at the Makeup of Ohio State's Roster

Ohio State’s roster for the 2021 season is loaded with talent, includes a wide variety of experience and is populated with players from all over the country – and even the world. After bringing in its best recruiting class ever this offseason, the Buckeyes have 16 players who were five-star...
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State will be 'tested severely' by Oregon, according to ESPN analyst

Paul Finebaum wasn’t overly impressed by Ohio State’s come-from-behind win over Minnesota on Thursday. The Buckeyes trailed 14-10 at the half before redshirt-freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud erupted for four long touchdown passes in the second half of Ohio State’s eventual 45-31 win. "I thought in some ways, it was a...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

From Buckeye to Venom: Ohio State's Otis Winston seeks to inspire with acting career

It was 11 years ago that Otis Winston walked into a meeting in Los Angeles to talk to a woman about his writing. Now, the former Ohio State men’s basketball player is about to board a plane headed for Puerto Rico for the biggest role of his burgeoning acting career. Along the way, Winston has been propelled by a series of fortunate events, a plethora of positive energy and a dogged belief that he could do what the rest of the industry believed he couldn’t.
Minnesota Statelandgrantholyland.com

Overreacting to Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota

If you know anything about Ohio State fans, it that they are totally rational and always even-keeled at all times. That being said, the Buckeyes’ season opener was a bit of a nail-biter at times throughout the first half, as Ryan Day’s squad was able to pull away coming out of the locker room to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on the road in some inclement weather. There will be lots to break down from this game for the next several days, but let’s quickly overreact in the immediate moments following the win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy