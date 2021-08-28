Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How The U.S. Is Handling The Rise In Inflation

By Scott Horsley
kmuw.org
 7 days ago

Inflation is running hot. The Commerce Department said yesterday prices in July were up more than 4% from a year ago. But the Federal Reserve doesn't seem especially worried. For now, the Fed says they'll continue to pump large sums of money into the economy in the hopes of speeding up economic recovery and putting more people back to work.

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S#Personal Income#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bankrate Com#Americans#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Businesskdal610.com

Analysis-Weak August U.S. jobs report throws doubt on Fed taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The weak U.S. jobs report for August complicates what had seemed a clear path for the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its bond purchases, undershooting the expectations of the central bank’s most hawkish members and signaling the coronavirus Delta variant has begun to affect the recovery in a meaningful way.
U.S. Politicsktwb.com

U.S. trade deficit shrinks in July as imports fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July as imports declined likely because of shortages and a shift in domestic spending from goods to services. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap fell 4.3% to $70.1 billion. Data for June was revised...
EconomyCNBC

Gold climbs as slower U.S. jobs growth clouds Fed taper timeline

Spot gold was up 1.2% at $1,830.71 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. ET,, after hitting its highest since mid-June at $1,833.80, on track to a fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $1,833.7. Gold advanced more than 1% to its highest in 2-1/2 months on Friday,...
BusinessStreet.Com

Surging Inflation is a U.S. Phenomenon, Not a Global One

After U.S. inflation surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier in its biggest monthly gain since August 2008, it once again rose 5.4% in July. Even when excluding food and energy components, inflation rose 4.3% year-over-year for the month of July. This surge in consumer prices seems to be unique to the United States, at least in comparison with the world’s largest economies.
BusinessStreet.Com

Inflation Is All Around Us, but for How Long?

We are seeing an explosion in prices around the world, and the Fed is rather pleased about it. Well, it is not totally pleased but satisfied to a point. It has been said for a decade that the Fed has wanted to see some inflation creep into the economy, though it has been nascent for years. But isn't it odd that the chief inflation fighter (the Fed), with a track record of 42 years and growing, would want to see rising inflation? It certainly makes one scratch their head.
Economy1470 WMBD

U.S. job growth slows sharply in August; unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after surging 1.053 million in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation is on the rise and there are few signs of it to ease anytime soon

Yesterday’s ECB meeting minutes showed a very lengthy discussion on dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s about the formulation of the bank’s new interest rate forward guidance. The debate on PEPP and quantitative easing in general (under APP) was limited and there were no real hints on its near-term future. That differed from the Fed. According to Kansas City Fed governor George, it is time to begin adjusting accommodation given the strong economy. She cited delta as a risk but that should not delay the process. George sees “good arguments” for faster tapering than last time. Her comments were followed by Bullard from the St. Louis Fed. He voiced similar views, adding that they are getting more inflation than expected. The Fed should get the tapering started to finish it by the end of 2022Q1 to provide optionality with respect to raising policy rates. This brings us straight to this week’s main event: the Jackson Hole Symposium. It has served as a forum to announce or at least lay the groundwork for a policy shift in the past. The highly-anticipated reunion was turned into a virtual one last-minute amid the coronavirus (deltavariant) raging in the US. It immediately highlights the uncertain environment the Fed has to operate in as it seeks to gradually withdraw unprecedented monetary policy support. We admit that it is by far the biggest risk for chair Powell to kick the can further down the road. However, as one of our favorite FT writers put it this morning: “Clock’s ticking, Jay”. Inflation is on the rise and there are few signs of it to ease anytime soon. According to the last Fed meeting minutes, a majority even agrees enough progress has been made towards the symmetric 2% goal. There was more disagreement on the labour market but the very strong July labour report surely convinced a few more doubters. Furthermore, alternative indicators such as the unemployment to job openings ratio are just shy of reaching the spectacular levels seen in 2018/2019. QE has done more than its part in supporting demand. It is time for the Fed and Powell to acknowledge this and at least lay the foundation for tapering when he speeches at 4pm today. The actual timetable is probably not going to be announced before September 22. The $120bn question then is: how much is discounted by markets? We assume investors are firmly aware of the normalization sequence: first tapering, then hiking. With a first rate hike priced in at the turn of the year, implicitly some form of tapering is thus expected. We see this for example in US real rates (10y), which rebounded 20 bps from the historical lows (-1.20%) since August. Should Powell go ahead and offer a blueprint, there’s more scope for (real) yields to rise further as part of the market still needs to be convinced. Nominal yields might be countered by topping/falling inflation expectations in such a case however. The dollar has been frontrunning as well, perhaps even more than US yields did. EUR/USD tested key support in the 1.17 area last week in the wake of the Fed minutes before a technical rebound kicked in. That zone could quickly come under renewed pressure if our base scenario unfolds. A sustained break lower paves the way towards 1.1603/12.
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

Global stocks higher ahead of US report on August employment

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks rose Thursday after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added...
MarketsWNCY

Payrolls and the stock market: Wall Street usually shrugs off jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Markets always look to the Labor Department’s monthly employment report with great anticipation. But whether the data disappoints or surprises to the upside often has only a modest effect on overall stock index moves. Friday’s report missed consensus by a mile, for example, showing the economy...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
House Rentkmuw.org

America’s Looming Eviction Crisis

The Supreme Court voted last week to end the federal eviction moratorium put in place as a result of the pandemic and championed by President Joe Biden. And while progressive Democrats are urging the President to find some way to extend an eviction ban, renters and landlords across the country are worried about what this will mean for them.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Trump nears deal for D.C. hotel

Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. The historic building became a prop and symbol...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy