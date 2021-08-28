Cancel
NFL

EAGLES ROOK KENNY GAINWELL RUNS TO DAYLIGHT, INTO FANS’ HEARTS!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting running back Miles Sanders didn’t play, but rookie Kenny Gainwell sure did. Gainwell took advantage on the Eagles’ second drive, rushing for 32 yards while adding a 15-yard reception. He capped the drive with a 5-yard run up the middle for the TD. Andre Dillard had a nice block...

