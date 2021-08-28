Camel girls return three state champs, one champion relay team
The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team went into its season-opening meet Friday in Laramie with high expectations for the fall sports season. The Camels had a number of swimmers put in plenty of work during the offseason, coach Phil Rehard said. Campbell County has a total of 16 swimmers in the pool this season. Freshman Liliyana Hartley is the Camels’ lone diver this season.www.gillettenewsrecord.com
