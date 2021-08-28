Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Camel girls return three state champs, one champion relay team

Gillette News Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team went into its season-opening meet Friday in Laramie with high expectations for the fall sports season. The Camels had a number of swimmers put in plenty of work during the offseason, coach Phil Rehard said. Campbell County has a total of 16 swimmers in the pool this season. Freshman Liliyana Hartley is the Camels’ lone diver this season.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Campbell County, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Camels#Swimming#Diving Team#Cheyenne Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy