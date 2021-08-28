Cancel
Lawsuit challenging UMass COVID vaccine mandates dismissed by judge

By Michelle Williams
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell challenging their COVID vaccine mandates. The schools were sued by Hunter Harris, a UMass Lowell junior from Medway, and Cora Cluett, a UMass Boston senior from Quincy, who claim the vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and say they would be expelled from school if they declined to get vaccinated.

