Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Breyer on retirement and politics at the Supreme Court

By Adam Liptak New York Times,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer says he is struggling to decide when to retire from the Supreme Court and is taking account of a host of factors, including who will name his successor. “There are many things that go into a retirement decision,” he said. He recalled approvingly something that...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Antonin Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Court Case#Retirement#The Supreme Court#The New York Times#Harvard University Press#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

The Supreme Court Just Gave Anti-Abortion Zealots Everything They Need

When Sen. Susan Collins announced her intention to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite concerns that he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, she assured the American public that he respected precedent too much. Amidst her 2018 speech from the Senate floor, she included this nugget: “His views on honoring precedent would preclude attempts to do by stealth that which one has committed not to do overtly.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
Congress & Courtsnews-graphic.com

Stephen Breyer gave an important hint about his future on the Supreme Court

The most senior member of the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer, may be more willing than anticipated to consider a retirement before President Joe Biden leaves office. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains just how closely Democrats have been watching Breyer's words for any hint of his plans, in hopes that his successor will be a liberal appointed by Biden.
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Expand the Supreme Court. Do It Tomorrow.

My generally unfocused red-eyed rage at what the Supreme Court did late Wednesday night cleared momentarily and I realized that, according to the 5-4 decision allowing the blatantly unconstitutional anti-choice Texas law to stand, a state can pass all kinds of blatantly unconstitutional laws as long as they leave the enforcement of those laws to bounty hunters.
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Blame Congress, not Supreme Court, for eviction ruling

In a major victory for constitutional norms, the Supreme Court overturned a lawless and essentially authoritarian policy of the Trump administration, and progressives are furious. You read that right. Let’s catch up. On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act, and Donald Trump signed it into law. One provision...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Justice Breyer admits he’s thinking about retirement. Good

A belated happy birthday to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who turned 83 last month. Breyer just granted an interview to another newspaper, and it’s clear he’s got a wisdom commensurate with his years, and not only on matters of constitutional law. After the untimely deaths of Antonin Scalia and...
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Stephen Breyer Makes the Liberal Case Against Court Packing

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court told George W. Bush that fighting a global war on terrorism did not entitle the president to evade or ignore the requirements of the Constitution. That decision, Boumediene v. Bush, would go down in the books as one of the most significant modern rulings against wartime government power. "We'll abide by the Court's decision," Bush said. "That doesn't mean I have to agree with it."
Congress & CourtsThe Day

Analysis: Supreme Court's ruling indicates Roe v. Wade in danger

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court majority never mentioned Roe v. Wade in its 400-word order at midnight Wednesday greenlighting Texas's most-restrictive-in-the-nation abortion law. But it is difficult to imagine the court's revitalized conservative majority is not ready to make substantial changes to the half-century of Supreme Court jurisprudence that controls...
Congress & CourtsLowell Sun

Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

In the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy