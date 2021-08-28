Garden Plots: Are St. Helens white oaks dying?
Every plant species has to have a plan to get through the environmentally tough portions of their life cycle. An annual plant basically races to produce seeds and then dies. A biennial starts in summer, is hardened to winter cold, and then races to flower and go to seed in the following spring and summer. An herbaceous perennial like rhubarb or morning glory dies back to the ground in fall but keeps its roots and rhizomes winter-protected in the soil.www.thechronicleonline.com
