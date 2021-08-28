Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma football: Former coach Bob Stoops believes Sooners can win national championship, but defense is key

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma received a lot of preseason love heading into the 2021 season. After winning yet another Big 12 title but returning quarterback Spencer Rattler this year, the Sooners suddenly received more national title love than previous years. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops said the team has a chance to...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Bob Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#American Football#Rattler#Covid#All American#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
Related
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals why Spencer Rattler will win the Heisman

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler is widely regarded as the 2021 Heisman Trophy frontrunner. On FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops raved about Rattler’s potential of a big 2021 season. With an improved and experienced team around him, Rattler could...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Ruled Ineligible

Oklahoma's on-again, off-again running back room may have suffered another blow this week. Marcus Major, a promising junior from Oklahoma City, will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this fall, according to Rivals website SoonerScoop. Sources told SI Sooners that Major's eligibility issue stems from classwork that didn't...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
Nebraska Statecrimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Recapping Nebraska’s inauspicious debut

The “week zero” slate of college football games played Saturday included one matchup of special interest to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their season with a trip to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in advance of their date with the Sooners in Norman on Sept. 18. Based on what NU showed against the Illini, the marquee non-conference game on OU’s schedule doesn’t look particularly daunting.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His ‘Solution’ For College Football

Realignment rumors have been running wild ever since the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced that they’re leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. It’s a legitimate problem that college football needs to figure out sooner than later. During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit...
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley's QB Count Keeps Climbing

Lincoln Riley has gained plenty of acclaim for tutoring three starting quarterbacks in the NFL. But now the Oklahoma head coach has taken it to a new level. Riley now also has three starters in college football as well. Subscribe for full article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy