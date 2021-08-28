Moon So Ri, Lee Sang Yeob, Jung Jae Young, And More Share Closing Comments For “On The Verge Of Insanity”

Oh this is super juicy! Thank you K-ent for upping your mic drop to start the week, for awhile it looked like C-ent was having all the crazy fun. Dispatch is ending the month of August with a doozy of a breaking news item – it published a report that top Hallyu actor Lee Min Ho and newbie idol-actress Yeonwoo (real name Lee Da Bin) are dating! If you’re like me and went WHO? to the name Yeonwoo, I Googled her and she’s an idol who was formerly part of Momoland and has a few dramas under her belt in smaller supporting roles. Her big acting break is likely coming in the upcoming KBS drama Dalri and the Cocky Prince where she is the second female lead. Dispatch claims the two have been dating for 5 months and bonded over similar interests in movies and gaming. The tabloid caught them on a date celebrating Yeonwoo’s birthday in early August, with Lee Min Ho picking her up and going to a movie together before heading back to his place. There is like nothing wrong if these two are dating but alas Lee Min Ho’s agency within the hour issued a strong denial that he’s dating her and claims they are just friends and the hang out had other people there. I think his side’s position is clear and I doubt her side will say anything different now.