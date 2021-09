On August 25, 2021, the Colorado Secretary of State announced that Initiative 25 qualified for the November 2021 ballot. The initiative would create the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, also known as the LEAP Program. Eligible children would include children at least five years of age and no older than 17 years who are eligible for admission to Colorado public schools. The program would provide out-of-school services that would consist of but not be limited to the following: