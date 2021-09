SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a Fall Fest at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd., in Springfield. This prime location is a great spot to set up your flea market, produce, or craft table. Booth vendor spaces are available for purchase and tables can be rented for an additional price.