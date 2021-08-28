Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 28, 2021
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:. The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence. Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.www.jamestownsun.com
Comments / 0