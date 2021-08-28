Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 28, 2021

Jamestown Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:. The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence. Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgeley, ND
Jamestown, ND
Society
City
Eldridge, ND
City
Ellendale, ND
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Streeter, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Licenses#Domestic Violence#Southeast District Court#Apc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy